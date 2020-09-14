Newly Named Tropical Storm Teddy Expected To Become Hurricane

As slow-moving Tropical Storm Sally makes its way into the Gulf Coast with landfall expected in Louisiana early Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, there's a new system in the Atlantic that is expected to become a hurricane by midweek.

Tropical Storm Teddy, the fifth active named storm in the Atlantic, now has maximum winds of about 40 miles per hour with higher gusts, but it's expected to strengthen and become a major hurricane by week's end, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's the 19th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and the earliest 19th named storm. It also marks the first time since 1971 the National Hurricane Center tracked five named storms.

Teddy is now about 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west-northwest. It's then expected to toward the northwest by mid-week

"Teddy is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said in a statement issued Monday morning, Sept. 14.

For Teddy's just-released projected path through week's end, see the image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

