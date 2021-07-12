New York State Agencies Announce Storm Emergency Preparation Efforts

With a wave of potentially severe storms set to move into the New York area, state agencies have been planning their emergency response effort.
Some downstate areas could experience up to four inches of rain, and wind gusts could reach up 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service.
The State said that the Department of Transportation has the following assets prepared to respond:
- 1,395 large dump trucks
- 74 wheeled and tracked excavators
- 306 large loaders
- 17 vacuum trucks with sewer jets
- 20 graders
- 15 tree crew bucket trucks
- 77 chippers
Additionally, the state said the New York State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Department of Public Service are all prepared to respond to affected areas and impacts of the storms.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked New Yorkers to prepare for possible flash flooding conditions and to check local forecasts for the latest conditions.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.