Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Cause For Concern? NY Sees Rise In Infection Rate
Weather

New York State Agencies Announce Storm Emergency Preparation Efforts

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
With a wave of potentially severe storms set to move into the New York area, state agencies have been planning their emergency response effort.
With a wave of potentially severe storms set to move into the New York area, state agencies have been planning their emergency response effort. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

With a wave of potentially severe storms set to move into the New York area, state agencies have been planning their emergency response effort.

Some downstate areas could experience up to four inches of rain, and wind gusts could reach up 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service.

The State said that the Department of Transportation has the following assets prepared to respond:

  • 1,395 large dump trucks
  • 74 wheeled and tracked excavators
  • 306 large loaders
  • 17 vacuum trucks with sewer jets
  • 20 graders
  • 15 tree crew bucket trucks
  • 77 chippers

Additionally, the state said the New York State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Department of Public Service are all prepared to respond to affected areas and impacts of the storms.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked New Yorkers to prepare for possible flash flooding conditions and to check local forecasts for the latest conditions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.