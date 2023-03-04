New Winter Storm Expected To Bring Snow, Sleet, Rain, Cause Slippery Travel

A new storm headed to the region is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet, and rain that could cause slippery travel conditions.

The time frame for the system is late Monday night, March 6 into Tuesday morning, March 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Leading up to the storm's arrival, Sunday, March 5 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will start off with clear skies as the high temperature climbs to around the 50-degree mark.

Clouds will increase at night ahead of the storm's arrival.

Areas where the overnight temperature stays above freezing will see mainly rain that could be mixed with sleet and snow at times, including in New York City and on Long Island.

"It remains possible a slushy covering of snow can fall on grass and car tops, but a lasting accumulation on roads is not expected," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "It may be a different story north and west of the city where a slushy accumulation can cause slick conditions later Monday night and early Tuesday morning."

In those inland areas, 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible. Areas farther west could see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

As the temperature rises after daybreak Tuesday, there will be a changeover to rain including in inland areas, where the high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Skies will gradually clear late in the day Tuesday, followed by a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, March 8 with a high temperature in the low 40s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the projected timing, track, and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

