New Winter Storm Could Bring Up To 6 Inches Of Snowfall To Region

A look at potential snowfall totals from the storm Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, from AccuWeather.
A look at potential snowfall totals from the storm Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, from AccuWeather.

A potentially major winter storm could bring up to a half-foot of snowfall to much of the Northeast.

The timeframe for the storm is overnight Thursday, Jan. 6, into Friday, Jan. 7.

Much of the region could see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall, with 1 to 3 inches currently expected closer to the coast, according to AccuWeather. (See the image above.)

Though it's still a few days out, and there remains uncertainty regarding the track of the storm, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, “I’m convinced there will be a storm Thursday into Friday.”

Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in the low to mid 30s and wind-chill values in the teens.

Clouds will increase overnight with patchy freezing rain and drizzle expected in the pre-dawn hours, lasting until around 8 a.m. and until around 9 a.m. farther inland. Precipitation will change to scattered showers as the high temperature reaches the low 40s on a cloudy day.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 30s before the storm is expected to arrive overnight into Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

