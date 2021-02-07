Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

New, Updated Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Super Bowl Sunday Nor'easter

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the latest projected snowfall totals for the entire Northeast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at snowfall projections for areas expected to see the most snowfall. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Travel will be disrupted with reduced visibility during the storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Brand-new snowfall projections have been released for a potent Nor'easter that will sweep through the region as millions celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.

Unlike the days-long Nor'easter that began on Monday, Feb. 1, this one will be a quick-moving system.

The current time frame for the snow to arrive will be from south to north and from west to east, starting from approximately 8 a.m.and continuing until about nightfall, just as Super Bowl LV is underway in Tampa, Florida.

Current projections call for generally 3 for 6 inches of snowfall 7 with higher amounts along the coast.  (See the first image above.)

Many areas farther north, and especially west, will be spared significant snowfall, with 2 to 3 inches of accumulation on average predicted there. 

See the first image above to view snowfall projections for the entire Northeast.

Higher totals are likely on Long Island and coastal Connecticut, where 5 to 8 inches are now expected, according to projections by the National Weather Service released Sunday morning.

For a look at projections for those areas expected to see the most snowfall, click on the second image above.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the New York City metro area, Long Island, Connecticut, and northeast New Jersey from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

"Snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour are possible for a period during the late morning and early afternoon," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Sunday morning. "If heavier snow banding stays south and east of these areas, snowfall amounts would fall to the lower end of the forecast range."

Monday, Feb. 8, will be sunny but frigid with a high temperature in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, with wind-chill values in the teens.

The next chance for snow will come on Tuesday, Feb. 9 with snow and sleet possible in the morning into around midday. About 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is possible. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.