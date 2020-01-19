New Update: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout The Region

A strong, quick-moving storm system brought several inches of snow to most of the region while creating hazardous driving conditions over the entire area.

There were numerous crashes and some road closures during the height of the storm Saturday afternoon and evening, Jan. 18.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from throughout the region.

New York City

Central Park, 2.1 inches

Westchester County

Armonk, 3 inches

Larchmont, 2.5 inches

Mount Kisco, 3.3 inches

Rye Brook, 3 inches

Nassau County

Bethpage, 3.3 inches

East Meadow, 2.5 inches

Farmingdale, 2.5 inches

Franklin Square, 2.5 inches

Glen Cove, 3.2 inches

Syosset, 3 inches

Wantagh, 2.6 inches

Suffolk County

Commack, 2.9 inches

Lindenhurst, 2 inches

Mount Sinai, 2.7 inches

Patchogue, 1.5 inches

Smithtown, 2.5 inches

Stony Brook, 2.4 inches

Fairfield County

Bridgeport, 2.5 inches

Danbury, 3.3 inches

Easton, 3.8 inches

Fairfield, 3 inches

Greenwich, 3.5 inches

New Canaan, 3.8 inches

Newtown, 3.5 inches

Weston, 4.6 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 3.2 inches

Mahopac, 3 inches

Putnam Valley, 3 inches

Dutchess County

Millbrook, 2.8 inches

Stanford, 6 inches

Tivoli, 3 inches

Rockland County

New City, 2.8 inches

Stony Point, 2.5 inches

Orange County

Gardnertown, 4 inches

Monroe, 2.5 inches

West Point, 3 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 4 inches

Sullivan County

Kiamesha Lake, 3.5 inches

