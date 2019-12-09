New Tropical Storm Warning For Hurricane-Ravaged Bahamas As System That Could Affect US Nears

Just a week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas and made a major impact on parts of the East Coast, a new system expected to become a tropical storm could follow a similar path.

A Tropical Storm Warning has just been issued for the Bahamas, where the storm could hit as soon as overnight Thursday night, Sept. 12 into Friday, Sept. 13.

A look at the projected path of the system, released Thursday night, appears above.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Umberto.

It's expected to dump heavy rain on the northern islands in the Bahamas, the same area most severely affected by Dorian. Fifty are confirmed dead and more than 1,300 are missing in the Bahamas as a result of Dorian.

Dorian stayed off the Florida coast before making landfall in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The new tropical system could make landfall sometime on Saturday afternoon, Sept 14.

But there is much uncertainty and significant differences now in the projected tracks between the American model, which has it headed much farther west through the Gulf of Mexico, and the European model, which has it staying off the coast of the southeastern United States, similar to Dorian, bringing heavy rain and lots of wind.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.