New Storm Will Take Aim On Region After Latest Round Of Snow Makes For Slippery Travel

The latest round of snow overnight has caused slippery travel for the morning commutes and numerous delayed starts for schools throughout the region

There will be a brief break in precipitation the last couple of days before a new storm system is expected to make a mess of things once again.

Skies will gradually become clear Thursday, Feb. 11 with a high temperature in the low 30s and calm winds.

Friday, Feb. 12 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 20s and scattered flurries.

Saturday, Feb. 13 will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high temperature in the upper 20s as the new storm system nears.

Snow is expected overnight Saturday into Valentine's Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, followed by sleet and then a chance for more snow on another cloudy day with the high temperature right around the freezing mark.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

After a dry Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, there will be another chance for snow on Tuesday, Feb. 16 during the day and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.