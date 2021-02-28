New Storm System Will Sweep Through Region: Here Are Areas Where Snowfall Is Expected

A new storm will sweep through the area bringing rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as scattered snow showers, with some parts of the region seeing accumulating snowfall.

The final day of February won't be a complete washout on Sunday, Feb. 28, but the rain is expected shortly after midday as the second storm system of the weekend arrives. It will continue through the evening and into the overnight.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 40s.

New precipitation amounts of up to a half of an inch are possible. Areas well north of I-84 in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts could see between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall by daybreak on Monday, March 1. (See the first image above.) In addition, in those areas, scattered snow squalls will be possible Monday afternoon into the evening.

In New York City, Long Island, and southern Connecticut, snow showers are possible Monday night following a cloudy day in which skies are expected to clear after midday, with the high temperature climbing to the mid 40s.

Clouds will increase again Monday night, leading to the chance of flurries as the temperature drops sharply, with an overnight low in the upper teens and wind-chill values in the single digits.

Tuesday, March 2 will be mostly sunny, blustery, and cold with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s. Winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel like it's in the teens.

Wednesday, March 3 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.