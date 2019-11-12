New Storm System Will Sweep Through Area To Start Weekend

A strong cold front moving resulted in accumulating snow, along with delayed school starts and some closures in the area.

Light to moderate snow gradually tapered off in the morning from west to east on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

A sharp drop in temperatures will be followed by a brand-new storm system that will sweep through the area to start the weekend. But temperatures will rise in advance of its arrival, keeping precipitation to rain.

Skies will become partly sunny on Wednesday. The high temperature will be 35 degrees, with the wind-chill factor between 25 and 30. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low 20s.

Thursday, Dec. 12 will be sunny and even colder with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

Friday, Dec. 13 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high temperature in the low 40s.

The storm will start to push through in the afternoon, with the chance of rain starting around 1 p.m.

Rain will become heavy in the evening and through the overnight with three-quarters of an inch of precipitation expected before daybreak. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 14 will be a Super Soaker, with rain, heavy at times, throughout the day and through the evening, finally tapering off around midnight. Saturday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

The storm system will push out on Sunday, Dec. 15, with skies becoming partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

