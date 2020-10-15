New Storm System Will Bring Soaking Rain Followed By Sharp Dip In Temperatures

A storm system will bring a new round of soaking rain, followed by a big drop in temperatures.

Thursday, Oct. 15 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 70s.

The overnight low temperature will be in the low 50s as clouds thicken.

There will be a chance of showers starting after around 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Showers will continue at times throughout the day in which the temperature will fall during the afternoon as a cold front arrives.

Rain will become heavy overnight into Saturday morning, Oct. 17.

Spotty snowfall is possible in some areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut. (See the image above.)

The temperature will remain well above freezing for areas south of that, with precipitation remaining all rain for the duration of the storm with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected with flooding possible, especially in low-lying areas.

Even farther north - including the Adirondacks in New York and Green and White mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire - accumulating snow is possible, according to AccuWeather.

Motorists should expect delays on Friday night into Saturday from downpours that can create poor visibility and cause excess water on the roads, according to AccuWeather, which noted that where leaves have fallen onto secondary roads in wooded areas, conditions can be extra slick.

Rain and showers will wrap up by noontime on Saturday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

