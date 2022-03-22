New Storm System Will Bring Periods Of Rain, Gusty Winds With Some Snow In Parts Of Region

A stretch of dry weather to start off the spring season will be followed by the arrival of a storm system that will bring periods of rain and gusty winds to the region.

Tuesday, March 22 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

A drop in the relative humidity below 30 percent in the afternoon, coupled with winds gusting between 20 and 25 miles per hour, will lead to an elevated risk of fire spread in much of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system arrives early Wednesday afternoon, March 23 and there will be rain and showers at times through early Friday morning, March 25, with the chance for snow in some areas farthest north and inland, especially overnight.

Wednesday will be raw with a combination of rain and temperatures in the mid 40s.

"If cold enough air can get wedged into place across the Poconos and Catskills, it is possible for precipitation to start as a bit of a wintry mix," according to AccuWeather.com.

Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour both Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday, March 24.

More than an inch of rainfall is possible before the system finally tapers on Friday morning. Skies will gradually clear during the day Friday, which will be brisk with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Saturday, March 26 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Sunday, March 27 will be brisk and chilly with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates,

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.