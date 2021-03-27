Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Weather

New Storm System Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds With Thunderstorms Possible

A look at the new storm system that will sweep through the region on Sunday, March 28.
A look at the new storm system that will sweep through the region on Sunday, March 28. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The second half of the weekend will see a storm system sweep through that will bring a new round of rainfall and gusty winds as well as possible thunderstorms.

It will arrive late Sunday morning, March 28. 

Ahead of the storm, there will be patchy fog arriving around 3 a.m. and continuing until around noontime on Sunday.

Look for showers to begin around 10 a.m., along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Rain will be heavy at times and winds will be strong with speeds of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Up to three-quarters to an inch of rain is possible before the system winds down late Sunday night.

The storm will lead to a drop in temperatures overnight, with the low around 40 degrees.

Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour will continue overnight and during the day on Monday, March 29, which will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

