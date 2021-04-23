Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
New Storm System Will Bring Heavy Rain At Times: Here's Timing For Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas that will see the heaviest rain (dark green) from the storm system.
A look at areas that will see the heaviest rain (dark green) from the storm system. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A new storm system will sweep through the region midway through the weekend, bringing heavy rain at times.

Friday, April 23 will be sunny, blustery, and milder, with the high in the low 60s.

There is an elevated risk of wildfire spread due to wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and minimum relative humidity values between 20 and 30 percent, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will stay clear during the daytime on Saturday, April 24. It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

The storm system will arrive shortly after nightfall on Saturday, and continue overnight and through the morning on Sunday, April 25, with heavy rain at times. For areas expected to see the heaviest rain (shown in dark green), see the image above.

A total of between a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected before the storm moves out around noontime on Sunday. The high temperature will be in the low 60s Sunday.

Skies will slowly clear during the late afternoon and evening on Sunday as an area of high pressure will lead to dry conditions to start the workweek.

Monday, April 26 will be sunny with the high temperature again in the low 60s.

