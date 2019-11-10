New Storm Now Likely To Bring Wintry Mix To Area

There is now an increasing likelihood that a new storm system will bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the region.

But even a small shift in the storm track will affect what areas will get rain, snow and ice.

At this time, generally a coating to an inch of snowfall is expected during the day on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Here's the latest five-day forecast:

Sunday, Nov. 10: Partly sunny and warmer, with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Monday, Nov. 11: There will be mostly cloudy skies on Veterans Day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Rain will arrive around 4 a.m., with precipitation remaining as rain through the morning as the temperature will hold steady in the 40s. But as temperatures drop during the day into the mid to low 30s, rain will mix with snow, especially farther north of New York City. Precipitation will end by Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: The passage of the storm system will result in a new cold snap. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and with a high temperature only around the freezing mark.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

