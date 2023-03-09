New Snowfall Projections Released For Winter Storm Headed To Region

New snowfall projections have been released for a new winter storm headed to the region.

The time frame for the system is Friday night, March 10 into Saturday, March 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the region is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall (shown in light blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com).

Areas farther west could see 3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue) and 6 to 12 inches (blue).

For New York City, Long Island, and coastal areas, a wintry mix is expected from the storm, but an accumulation of about an inch of snow is possible.

Farther east, including much of Connecticut and New England, there's just a slight chance of rain and light snow.

Conditions will remain dry and brisk on Thursday, March 9 through the first half of Friday, the National Weather Service says.

Clouds will increase on Friday with a high temperature again in the mid-40s.

Precipitation could arrive as rain late Friday afternoon, before a changeover to a wintry mix late Friday evening, and snow in areas where the overnight low temperatures dip below the freezing mark overnight.

Wintry precipitation is then expected to continue at times until late Saturday morning before gradually ending.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Sunday, March 12 with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

