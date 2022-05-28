New Round Of Strong Storms With Gusty Winds, Possible Hail Will Sweep Through Region

It's not over yet.

Following scattered severe thunderstorms overnight, a new round of showers and storms is expected to develop on Saturday, May 28.

The expected time frame for storm activity from around midday into early Saturday evening.

A slow moving cold front will trigger storm activity, the the National Weather Service in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Saturday morning.

Isolated flash flooding is possible.

"Some storms could produce strong gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain," the weather service said.

Saturday, May 28 won't be a complete washout though, but skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

The current outlook calls for improving conditions starting on Sunday, May 29, which will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Dry air is expected to remain in place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature climbing into the mid to upper 80 degrees.

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday, May 31, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Wednesday, June 1 should be partly cloudy with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

