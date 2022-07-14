Contact Us
New Round Of Stray Storms Possible Before Change Heading Into Weekend

A new round of scattered showers and storms is possible before skies clear heading into the weekend.
A new round of scattered showers and storms is possible before skies clear heading into the weekend.

Thursday, July 14 will be partly sunny and warm with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

Stray showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly this afternoon. A few storms may produce strong gusty winds.

Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight, leading to a sunny and pleasant day on Friday, July 15 with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Saturday, July 16 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

More unsettled weather could return Sunday, July 17 which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and into Sunday evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

