New Round Of Storms Possible As Clouds, Humidity Increase

It's summer. That means on almost any day, a thunderstorm may occur as long as there is warm, moist air.

That could be the case on Tuesday, July 2, which has started out with bright, sunny skies on a day in which the high temperature will be around 85 degrees.

But humidity and clouds will increase and there is a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The chance for showers and storms will continue until around midnight.

Wednesday, July 3 will be mostly sunny and very warm with a high temperature again in the mid to upper 80s.

There will be patchy fog before 7 a.m. in Independence Day, July 4. Skies will then clear and it will become mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s. It will become cloudy Thursday night, but remain dry for evening fireworks displays.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday July 5 as well as both Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. All three days will be partly sunny with the high temperature between 83 and 87 degrees each day.

