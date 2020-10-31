Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

New Round Of Snow Could Be Coming To Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
More snow could be coming to the area in just a matter of days.
More snow could be coming to the area in just a matter of days. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A sharp drop in temperatures has ushered in the Halloween weekend which started after much of the region saw the first snowfall of the season.

Now, more snow could be coming to the area in just a matter of days.

Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31 will be bright and sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

For just the first time since World War II, a Halloween blue moon will be visible to the entire world Saturday evening. (A blue moon is when there is more than one full moon during a month.)

After that, it will be time to "Fall Back" and set clocks back an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Clouds will increase overnight as the calendar flips to the new month. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Showers will become possible after about 3 p.m. Sunday and likely after 9 p.m. Sunday. The overnight low temperature will fall to the mid to lower 30s.

Then comes the snow chance on Monday morning, Nov. 2 through around 10 a.m. The snow chance is for the entire region. Precipitation should mainly be snow showers with no accumulation expected.

Monday's high temperature will rise to the low to mid 40s and skies will gradually clear, leading to a mostly sunny day.

The overnight low leading into Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be in the mid to low 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.