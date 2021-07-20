New Round Of Showers, Thunderstorms Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

An approaching cold front will trigger a new round of showers and thunderstorms that will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern.

Tuesday, July 20 will be hot, and humid, with spotty storms farther north and inland. (See the first image above.) The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s with hazy sunshine.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread throughout the region on Wednesday, July 21.

Storms will arrive late in the morning as the cold front nears. (Click on the second image above.) Some of the storms could produce gusty winds.

Storm activity will last through Wednesday afternoon followed by clearing Wednesday and through the overnight, leading to a dry and pleasant day on Thursday, July 22. (Click on the third image above.)

Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. Winds will be calm.

