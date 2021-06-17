Contact Us
New Round Of Showers, Storms Headed To Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at the stormy weather pattern that will arrive just at the outset of the weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A stretch of cooler, pleasant, dry days will end just as the weekend arrives.

Thursday, June 17 will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Ahead of the arrival of stormy weather will be a return to more seasonable, warmer temperatures.

"After a brief cooldown, a shift in the wind to the west and southwest on Friday night and Saturday will be ushering warmer and more humid air into the Northeast," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

It will be sunny throughout the day on Friday, June 18, with the high temperature climbing to the low 80s.

The chance for showers and storms starts Friday night and continues through the overnight into Saturday, June 19.

Saturday will be partly sunny much of the day and even warmer with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

There will be an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms starting in the mid-afternoon Saturday.

The chance for showers and storms continues Saturday night into the early overnight hours on Sunday, June 20.

That will be followed by clearing skies, leading to a sunny day on Sunday, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

