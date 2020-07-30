New Round Of Scattered Storms Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern

A return of more humid air to go along with hot temperatures will bring with it a threat for a new round of severe weather resulting in a big change for the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms become possible starting around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

For a look at areas (in darker green) where thunderstorms are more likely, see the image above.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 90s.

The storm chance will increase overnight into Friday, July 31, and continue until late in the morning on Friday.

The passage of the storm system will lead to more comfortable conditions. Friday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

The more comfortable conditions will continue Saturday, Aug. 1, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature again in the low to mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

