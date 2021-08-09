New Round Of Scattered Storms, Showers Will Be Followed By Dramatic Rise In Temperatures

A new round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be followed by a big warmup that will see heat indices reach or exceed 100 degrees this week.

Monday, Aug. 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. There will be patchy morning drizzle followed by a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon and continuing through the evening and into the early overnight hours on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The warmup will start on Tuesday, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s. It will remain hot through Friday, Aug. 13.

"Hot and humid conditions will result in heat indices in the mid 90s to lower 100s Tuesday through Friday," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Monday morning. "There is a chance that some heat indices reach or exceed 105, which would result in Excessive heat warnings."

The best chances for locations reaching a heat index of 105 degrees will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Friday, the weather service said.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 90s.

