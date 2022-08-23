Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
New Round Of Scattered Showers, Storms Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
More storms and steadiest rainfall are expected on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A slow-moving front will spark a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be followed by a change in the weather pattern.

Areas where storm activity is expected on Tuesday, Aug. 23 are shaded in dark green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Tuesday with a high temperature in the low 80s. 

The most likely time frame for showers and storms is from the early afternoon until the early evening on Tuesday.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, Aug. 24 with dry and pleasant conditions and a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Thursday, Aug. 25 will be sunny and warmer with a high near 90 degrees. 

It will be mostly sunny and warm again on Friday, Aug. 26 with a high temperature in the upper 80s. 

There is a chance for pop-up showers and storms from the middle of the afternoon to the middle of the evening Friday.

