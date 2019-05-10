Contact Us
New Round Of Rain, Storms Will Soak Area To Start Mother's Day Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected rainfall amounts through Saturday, May 11.
A look at projected rainfall amounts through Saturday, May 11. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A warm front that swept through the area overnight will bring about some big changes in the weather pattern.

Here's the outlook through the weekend:

Friday, May 10: Cloudy and warmer with a high near 70 degrees. There's a chance for showers during the morning and afternoon with isolated thunderstorms moving in after sunset. Severe storms and gusty winds are possible. The most likely time frame for storms is from 7 p.m. until around midnight.

Saturday, May 11: The showers and storms will lead to a delightful day on Saturday, which will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 60s and a chance of overnight rain.

Sunday, May 12: It will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 50s on Mother's Day and a chance of rain throughout the day. Rain becomes likely in the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

