New Round Of Isolated Thunderstorms Possible On Hot, Humid Day

Heat and humidity will combine for conditions ripe for isolated thunderstorms as the workweek starts before more widespread storms move in at midweek.

Storms will be possible on Monday, July 29, starting in the afternoon and continuing through the evening, on a mostly sunny day with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

Tuesday, July 30 will also be mostly sunny with a high temperature again around 90 with a chance of storms starting in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms become likely starting on Wednesday morning, July 31 with isolated storms continuing throughout the afternoon and evening on a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 80s. A half-inch of rainfall is possible during the day with another quarter-inch to half-inch at night.

August starts with another unsettled day on Thursday, Aug. 1, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 84 degrees and storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Friday, Aug. 2 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s and a chance for more storm activity.

