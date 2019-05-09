New Round Of Gusty Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Area

There will be a big change in the weather pattern after what's been a dry week so far.

Showers and gusty thunderstorms will sweep through the area with locally damaging winds the main threat.

Here's the outlook through the weekend:

Thursday, May 9: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Friday, May 10: Cloudy and warmer with a high in the upper 60s. There's a chance for showers during the morning and afternoon with isolated thunderstorms arriving after 3 p.m. and storms becoming more likely after sunset, with severe storms and gusty winds possible. The storm chance will continue through the late evening.

Saturday, May 11: The showers and storms will lead to a cooler weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 60s and a chance of overnight rain.

Sunday, May 12: It will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 50s and a chance of rain throughout the day. Rain becomes likely in the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

