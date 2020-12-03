New Potent Storm System Will Bring Rain Throughout Area, Snow To Parts Of Region

A week that began with a big storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds that caused power outages will end with another potent system that will push through the region.

Unlike the storm that hit the area on Monday, Nov. 30, this one has the potential to bring a mix of snow and rain north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut and accumulating snowfall in areas farther north and inland. (See image above.)

"The exact storm track remains uncertain which will be an important factor when determining precipitation type and amounts," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Thursday morning, Dec. 3. "However, wintry precipitation is possible, especially in the higher terrain areas east of the Hudson Valley and in western New England."

The amount of snowfall farthest inland depends on "how strong the storm becomes and how quickly that strengthening process occurs," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Thursday will be a bright, breezy, and sunny day with a high temperature in the upper 40s. The wind-chill factor will make it feel more like it's between 25 and 35 degrees. It will be partly cloudy overnight with the low in the mid 30s.

There will be mostly cloudy skies on Friday, Dec. 4 with a high in the mid 40s.

As a new storm system nears, there will be a chance for rain after noontime and continuing through the evening.

As the storm system moves through Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be periods of rain throughout a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 40s. The rain will continue at times through the evening and overnight with up to 1.5 inches of precipitation possible.

Areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut could see scattered snow showers both early Saturday morning and then again overnight.

Precipitation will continue Sunday, Dec. 6 into the mid-morning with rain mixed with snow north of I-84 and all rain until about 10 a.m. Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

