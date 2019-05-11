Mother's Day Weekend Starts With Sun Before Big Change Comes

A warm front that swept through the area overnight brought showers and some isolated thunderstorms to the region.

But skies will clear during the morning on Saturday, May 11 with the sun returning for the first half of the weekend.

Then we'll see a big change as a new stretch of wet weather starts with rain returning for Mother's Day.

Here's what to expect:

Saturday, May 11: It will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s, calm winds of between 8 and 2 miles per hour. Clouds will increase during the evening, followed by a chance of overnight rain.

Sunday, May 12: Rain becomes likely after 3 a.m. Sunday and will continue off and on throughout what will be a raw day with the high temperature only reaching the low 50s. Up to a quarter of an inch of precipitation is possible.

Monday, May 13: The weather wet sticks around to start the workweek on a cloudy day with a high in the low 50s. Rain should arrive after 10 a.m. with another quarter of an inch of rain possible.

Tuesday, May 14: Cloudy with a chance of showers and a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

