More Strong Thunderstorms Expected, With Damaging Winds, Lightning, Hail Possible

A brand-new round of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds is expected to sweep through the region for the second straight day.

After some lingering fog on Sunday morning, June 28, the high temperature will climb into the mid 80s to around 90 in the afternoon.

The most likely time frame for strong to severe thunderstorms will be from around 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, but there is a chance for showers and storms through around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Strong to damaging winds gusts will be the main threat with these storms, with a secondary threat of one-inch hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Sunday morning. (See the first image above.)

Wind gusts could be up to 58 miles per hour, with the potential for scattered power outages.

After patch morning fog, skies will clear on Monday, June 29, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

There's a slight chance for more storms and showers late Monday afternoon into the evening.

The storm chance continues into Tuesday morning, June 30. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.