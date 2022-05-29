Memorial Day Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern Followed By New Round Of Storms

Change is in the air when it comes to weather forecast for the next few days.

After a mostly sunny day with comfortable levels of humidity on Sunday, May 29, hot weather will return starting on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

That will be followed by a new round of showers and thunderstorms as the calendar flips to June at midweek.

Sunday's air temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s, but nearshore and inland water temperatures will remain in the mid 50s to lower 60s, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued Sunday morning.

"People heading to the beach or lakes for the first time this early in the season should be prepared for water temperatures that haven't remotely caught up with the air temperatures," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

On Memorial Day, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with high humidity making it feel even warmer on another ideal beach day with mostly sunny skies.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, May 31, with the high expected to hit the 90-degree mark in most areas.

An unsettled stretch starts on Wednesday, June 1, which will start off partly sunny with more seasonable temperatures, with the high in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected starting in the mid-afternoon Wednesday and continuing through the evening.

Thursday, June 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s and a chance for afternoon and evening showers.

Friday, June 3 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 70s and the chance for showers.

The weekend is expected to get off to a sunny start on Saturday, June 4 with comfortable temperatures.

