Memorial Day Weekend Will Get Off To Stormy Start: Here's The Five-Day Forecast

After one day of pleasant, dry conditions, Memorial Day Weekend will get off to a stormy start.

Thursday, May 27 will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

Friday, May 28 will be partly sunny and breezy for most of the day, with cooler temperatures topping off with a high in the upper 60s.

The storm system will arrive late in the afternoon, with rain become steady and heavy at times after nightfall Friday.

Rain will continue through the overnight until just after daybreak on Saturday, May 29. There will be showers at times during the day Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high temperature only in the upper 50s.

Precipitation will taper off by Saturday night, leading to a partly sunny day on Sunday, May 30, with a high temperature in the low 60s.

The current outlook for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31 calls for a mix of clouds and sun with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

