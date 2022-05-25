Memorial Day Weekend Will Get Off To Soggy Start, Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

The current outlook for the entire Memorial Day Weekend is not certain, but one thing is.

It will get off to an unsettled, soggy start, before big changes are expected.

"The weather forecast in the Northeast can take a dramatic turn during the holiday weekend, thanks to a slow-moving storm moving across the country," according to AccuWeather.com.

After a partly sunny day on Thursday, May 26 with a high temperature around 70 degrees, showers will arrive overnight and continue on getaway day, Friday, May 27, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy throughout the day Friday, with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the evening Friday, with showers at times. (See the first image above.)

A total of about three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible Friday.

Saturday, May 28 won't be a complete washout at all, but rain and showers are expected at times, with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, along with peeks of sun. (Click on the second image above.) The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

The current outlook calls for improving conditions starting on Sunday, May 29, which will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s.

Dry air is expected to remain in place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 80 degrees. (Click on the third image above.)

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday, May 31, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

