Memorial Day Weekend Will Bring Big Change In Temperatures

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

So it's appropriate that for one of the few times this entire spring, we will see some truly summer-like temperatures.

Here' what to expect through Memorial Day.

Friday, May 24: Ideal travel conditions on getaway day will feature sunny skies, comfortable temperatures with a high temperature in the low 70s. It will be breezy with winds up to 20 miles per hour.

Saturday, May 25: It will be clear overnight but we'll see increasing clouds during the day and a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. The high temperature will again be in the low 70s.

Sunday, May 26: Much warmer with the mercury rising to the mid 80s. Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies in the afternoon.

Monday, May 27: Memorial Day will be picture perfect and not as warm with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 70s.

