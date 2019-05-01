May Arrives With Unsettled Weather Pattern That Will Last For Days

April showers may bring May flowers, but at the start of the new month, at least, we'll also see more precipitation.

An unsettled weather pattern will last well into this weekend, with a chance of rain and showers each day, with thunderstorms possible at times.

We'll also see a wide range of temperatures, especially farthest south near the coast compared to those inland.

Here's what to expect and when.

Wednesday, May 1: Cloudy and cool with a high in the low 50s and a chance of light rain, mainly after 10 a.m. and patchy fog overnight.

Thursday, May 2: The patchy fog will last through around 9 a.m. on another cloudy, but warmer, day, with a high in the low 60s. Look for showers with rain possible, mainly before 2 p.m. and then again after 9 p.m.

Friday, May 3: There will be a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noontime, on a cloudy day with a high around 60 degrees.

Saturday, May 4: Warmer, with a high near 70 degrees, but it will again be mostly cloudy with rain at times.

Sunday, May 5: Mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 60s, and a bit of rain possible.

Monday, May 6: We'll finally see the return of an old friend -- the sun -- on a partly sunny day a high in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

