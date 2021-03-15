Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Weather

March Madness: Storm Will Sweep Through Bringing Some Snow Just Days Before Spring Starts

Joe Lombardi
A look at the bitter blast, with temperatures well below normal on Monday, March 15. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the region on Tuesday, March 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Old Man Winter is in no hurry to head for the hills.

Just days away from the start of spring on Saturday, March 20, a bitter blast of Arctic air is lingering over the region, bringing temperatures well below normal coupled with strong wind gusts making it feel even cold.

That will be followed by a storm system that will bring some snowfall.

Monday, March 15 will be sunny and blustery with a high temperature in the low 30s, gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and wind-chill values in the teens.

Clouds will increase Monday night. The overnight low will be in the mid 20s with wind-chill values in the teens.

Tuesday, March 16 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s and wind-chill temps between 10 and 20 degrees.

Clouds will increase after nightfall as the storm system nears. That will be followed by light snow and snow showers overnight, followed by a mix of rain and snow through the morning commute on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17.

Untreated surfaces will be slippery, but snowfall accumulation will be limited to a coating to an inch.

Wednesday's high temperature will climb into the mid 40s with cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon showers.

Check back. to Daily Voice for updates.

