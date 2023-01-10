Major Storm Taking Aim On Region Will Be Packed With Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, Sleet

A major storm headed to the region will bring a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, and sleet.

The cross-country storm system is now expected to arrive in this region on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, intensify Thursday night, and continue into Friday, Jan. 13. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Mainly rain (shown in green in the second image above) is expected with a wintry mix possible farther inland (pink) and snow in some parts of northern New York and New England (blue).

Parts of northern New York and New England could see up to 6 inches of snowfall. (Click on the third image above for snowfall projections.)

In advance of the storm, it will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, but with wind-chill values in the 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 will continue to be cold with partly sunny skies.

The storm system is now expected to arrive sometime in the early to mid-afternoon on Thursday, which will be cloudy with a high temperature ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Precipitation is then expected to continue at times into Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.