Major Nor'easter Remains On Track After Round Of Snow To Start Workweek

The first significant snowstorm of the season is on track for midweek, but we'll get a small preview of what may be ahead a couple of days beforehand.

First, the weekend will wrap up with unseasonably mild temperatures Sunday, Dec. 13 with the high temperature climbing to the mid 50s on a partly sunny day.

Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature around the freezing mark.

Then comes the first chance for snow, after daybreak on Monday, Dec. 14, and lasting until around 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. from a quick-moving system.

That will be followed by a chance of a mix of rain and snow until the late afternoon as the high temperature climbs to the mid 30s.

The chance of precipitation on Monday is 70 percent with an accumulation of about a half-inch to one inch of snow possible, the National Weather Service said.

A mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 30s on Tuesday, Dec. 15 will be followed by the potential blockbuster storm.

The time frame for the storm is Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 16 into early Thursday morning, Dec. 17.

"There is potential for a significant coastal storm Wednesday into Wednesday night bringing heavy snow and/or rain, strong winds, and coastal flood impacts," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

If the storm develops to its potential, up to a foot of snowfall accumulation is possible in the interior Northeast, said Accuweather.

But it's still too early to predict snowfall amounts because there remains uncertainty about the timing and strength of the potential Nor'easter.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

