Line Of Thunderstorms, Some Severe, Sweeping Through Region, With Gusty Winds, Hail Possible

A line of thunderstorms, some severe, is sweeping through the region from the west to the east on Tuesday afternoon, June 8.

Storm activity is expected to continue through the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail are possible.

"There is the potential for heavy rainfall which may produce localized flash flooding," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement on Tuesday. "Gusty winds and lightning strikes are also threats."

Wednesday, June 9 will be another hot, humid, and potentially stormy day, with partly sunny skies, and a high temperature in the mid 80s with showers and thunderstorms likely during the day, and a chance for more storms after nightfall.

Relief will finally arrive on Thursday, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

It will be even cooler on Friday, June 11, with cloudy skies keeping the high temperature in the mid 60s. There will be a chance of showers during the day and in the evening.

