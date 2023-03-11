It's Time To 'Spring Forward,' But Potent Nor'easter Packed With Snow, Strong Winds Is Coming

We're just hours away from the start of Daylight saving time with clocks moving ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12.

Though it's "Spring Forward" time, a potent Nor'easter that will be packed with a mix of snow, sleet, rain, and strong winds that could cause power outages is headed to the region.

The time frame for the storm is Monday, March 13 into Tuesday, March 14, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be the second winter storm in the span of days as the weekend is off to a messy storm thanks to a system that is now gradually winding down after bringing light snow to much of the region Saturday morning, March 11. Some areas farther west and north have seen as much as 6 inches of snowfall.

Saturday will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature of around 40 degrees but colder wind-chill values.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Sunday with a high temperature in the mid-40s and wind-chill values in the 20s.

With a high temperature of around 40 degrees on Monday, precipitation from the Nor'easter will arrive as rain, with up to a half-inch of precipitation possible before a changeover to snow in much of the Northeast Monday night into Tuesday.

In upstate New York and northern New England, snowfall will last through much of the day Tuesday, leading to higher accumulation amounts.

Precipitation is expected to wind down from west to east late Tuesday night.

Currently, snowfall projections call for between 6 to 18 inches of snow in areas marked by the two darker shades of blue in New York, northwestern Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

Areas most at risk for power outages due to fallen trees and power lines, and gusty winds can be viewed by clicking on the second image above.

"Because of the combination of strong winds and heavy snow that will greatly reduce the visibility, this storm will have the potential to bring blizzard conditions to portions of New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

Wednesday, March 15 should be partly sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

