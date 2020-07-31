Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Isaias Becomes Hurricane: Here's Latest Projected Path

Joe Lombardi
The latest projected path and timing for Hurricane Isaias by the National Hurricane Center. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
The projected timing for Tropical Storm-force winds. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
The projected path of Hurricane Isaias by AccuWeather. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the weather pattern for the weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Isaias has become a hurricane ahead of schedule with a new projected path that takes the Category 1 storm up the East Coast.

The second named hurricane of the season, the storm is expected to move through the Bahamas on Friday, July 31 before moving close to Florida's east coast then heading up the Northeast.

At 5 a.m. Friday, the center of now Hurricane Isaias (pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs") was located about 15 miles south-southwest of Great Inagua Island, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's packing maximum sustained near 80 miles per hour.

Timing-wise, Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas and near or east of the Florida peninsula on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2, the National Hurricane Center said in a new update issued Friday morning.

It's expected to reach the Carolinas on Monday, Aug. 3 before arriving along the coast of the Northeast region sometime on Tuesday, Aug. 4 into Wednesday, Aug. 5. It is too early to project its strength at that point.

"The details of the track and intensity forecast remain uncertain and it is too soon to determine the magnitude and location of these potential impacts, but interests along the entire U.S. East Coast should monitor the progress of Isaias and updates to the forecast," the National Hurricane Center said.

For a look at the latest projected path and timing for Hurricane Isaias, check the images above.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

