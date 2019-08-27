Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Sirens Will Sound At Full Volume For About Four Minutes In New Indian Point Test
Weather

Increase In Humidity Will Bring Chance For Thunderstorms, End Of Fall-Like Stretch Of Weather

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
Thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A fall-like stretch of comfortable days with temperatures falling overnight into the 50s will end in the middle of the week with an increase in humidity, and with it, a chance for thunderstorms.

There will be one more pleasant day before the shift in the weather pattern. Tuesday, Aug. 27 will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun at times and a high temperature in the low 70s.

Then comes the changeover, and with it, an increase in temperatures and humidity.

There will be a chance of showers from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, which will be cloudy with the high temperature climbing to 80 degrees. The chance for showers during that time is about 40 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorm chance starts after 3 p.m. Wednesday and continues until late in the evening, when thunderstorms become likely before midnight, according to the National Weather Service, with a 60-percent chance for storms.

It will be warm for the rest of the week.

Thursday, Aug. 29 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Friday, Aug. 30 will be sunny, with a high again in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

