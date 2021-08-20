Hurricane Watch Issued For Parts Of Region With Millions At Risk Of Losing Power

The projected track for Tropical Storm Henri has shifted to the west, putting millions of residents in the Northeast at risk of flash flooding and power outages.

If it strengthens to hurricane status as expected, Henri could be the first hurricane to make landfall in New England since Bob in 1991.

A Hurricane Watch has now been issued for portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and southeastern Massachusetts. Additional warnings and watches may be required later, the NOAA National Weather Service Hurricane Center said on Friday morning, Aug. 20.

As of around 8 a.m. Friday, Henri (pronounced ON-ree) is located over the Atlantic Ocean about 350 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Henri is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast later Friday, followed by a turn toward the north Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

The storm's current projected track has its eye moving east of Montauk near the border of Connecticut and Rhode Island Sunday, Aug. 22, with landfall now expected in Rhode Island.

The risks of storm surge, wind, and rain impacts in portions of southern New England and eastern Long Island are expected to increase heading into Monday, Aug. 23.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk

North Shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk

New Haven, Connecticut to Sagamore Beach Massachusetts

Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Southern Westchester

West of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet, New York

West of Port Jefferson Harbor, New York

Coastal Fairfield County

Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area on Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area on Sunday. Interests elsewhere in the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Henri.

Mapping Henri:

For a look at Henri's current projected track, released Friday morning, see the first image above.

Click on the second image above to see the latest predicted track and timing of Tropical-Storm-Force winds from Henri.

Click on the third image above for a look at areas at risk for flash flooding (in yellow, and green), with areas in yellow at the highest risk.

Click on the third image above for a look at areas (in red) where storm surge is expected.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

