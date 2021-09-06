Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Weather

Hurricane Larry Could Be Stronger Than Ida, Forecasters Say; Here's Brand-New Projected Track

Joe Lombardi

Now churning in the Atlantic, Cat 3 Hurricane Larry (red marker) is expected to move toward Bermuda on Thursday, Sept. 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Hurricane Larry is expected to bring strong rip currents, rough seas and gusty winds, along with coastal flooding at times of high tide along the East Coast this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the current projected track for Larry released by the NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center on Monday afternoon, Sept. 6. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center

Forecasters watching powerful Hurricane Larry churning in the Atlantic Basin are warning it could wind up being an even stronger storm than Ida, which left a trail of destruction through multiple states.

The good news is that the latest projected track for the Category 3 storm, packed with 125 mile-per-hour winds still keeps it well off the US coast.

But due to its size and strength, impacts from Larry will still be "far-reaching," AccuWeather says.

Impacts from Larry "will be far-reaching even though the storm may stay hundreds of miles away from the Atlantic beaches from Florida to Maine," said AccuWeather.

The storm is expected to bring strong rip currents, rough seas, and gusty winds, along with coastal flooding at times of high tide along the East Coast this week. (See the second image above.)

Larry is the third major hurricane -- Cat 3 or higher -- in the Atlantic this hurricane season. It could hit Cat 4 strength with maximum winds of 140 mph.

With eventual landfall possible in Canada, "significant swells will likely reach the eastern United States coastline after Labor Day," the National Hurricane Center. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Larry could approach Bermuda as a major hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 9. For the latest projected track released by the NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center on Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, click on the third image above.

But there's still uncertainty surrounding its path, and given its strength, and the uncertainty in forecasting the speed and strength of hurricanes this unpredictable season, it should be closely monitored.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

