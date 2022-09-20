Hurricane Fiona Strenghtens To Category 3 Status: Here's Brand-New Projected Path

Hurricane Fiona has strengthened to Category 3 status after knocking out power to almost all of Puerto Rico while dumping up to 30 inches of rainfall.

As of Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, the center of the storm is located just north of Grand Turk Island.

Fiona, packed with maximum sustained winds near 115 miles per hour with higher gusts, is moving toward the north-northwest at around 10 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

This general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the north Tuesday night or Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Heavy rainfall and localized life-threatening flash flooding will continue over portions of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. Heavy rains around the center of Fiona will affect the Turks and Caicos through Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest projected timing and track for Hurricane Fiona through Sunday, Sept. 25, see the image above.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.