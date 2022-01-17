How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region

Snowfall totals from a potent quick-moving storm that swept through the region were wide-ranging.

Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports as of Monday morning, Jan. 17. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 1.35 inches

Nassau County

Great Neck, 1.84 inches

Levittown, 1.63 inches

Seaford, 1.65 inches

Syosset, 1.65 inches

Wantagh, 1.59 inches

Suffolk County

Amityville, 1.60 inches

Huntington, 1.80 inches

Miller Place, 1.76 inches

Patchogue, 1.80 inches

Ridge, 1.83 inches

Stony Brook, 1.62 inches

Westchester County

Armonk, 1.53 inches

Briarcliff Manor, 1.82 inches

Eastchester, 1.50 inches

Larchmont, 1.64 inches

New Rochelle, 1.54 inches

South Salem, 1.51 inches

Tarrytown, 1.59 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 1.34 inches

Carmel Hamlet, 1 inch

Cold Spring, 0.88 inches

Mahopac, 0.69 inches

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 1.5 inches

Orange County

Greenwood Lake, 1.22 inches

Middletown, 1.14 inches

Port Jervis, 1.45 inches

Rockland County

Blauvelt, 1.58 inches

Montebello, 1.02 inches

Pomona, 1.56 inches

Suffern, 1.39 inches

Sullivan County

Monticello, 1.2 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 1.3 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Danbury, 1.60 inches

Fairfield, 2.04 inches

Greenwich, 1.53 inches

New Canaan, 1.52 inches

Ridgefield, 3.7 inches

Stamford, 1.65 inches

Westport, 1.41 inches

Hartford County

Avon, 3 inches

Bristol, 3 inches

North Canton, 5 inches

Litchfield County

Norfolk, 6 inches

Middlesex County

Durham, 1.10 inches

Middlefield, 0.90 inches

Salem, 1.18 inches

New Haven County

Milford, 1.50 inches

New Haven, 1.15 inches

West Haven, 1.51 inches

Wallingford, 1.15 inches

New London County

Mystic, 1.15 inches

New London, 1.18 inches

Norwich, 1.12 inches

Tolland County

Stafford, 4 inches

Windham County

East Killingly, 1.3 inches

Massachusetts

Franklin County

East Hawley, 9.9 inches

Heath, 8 inches

Rowe, 8.1 inches

Hampden

Southwick, 5.4 inches

Westfield, 3.5 inches

Hampshire

Northampton, 4.6 inches

Plainfield, 8.1 inches

Westhampton, 7 inches

Worcester

Sterling, 6 inches

Westminster, 6.9 inches

Worcester, 5.5 inches

