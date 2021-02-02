How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter

The major, long-lasting Nor'easter slamming the region is far from over. But most areas have seen the brunt of snowfall from the system.
Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.
New York
New York City
Central Park, 17 inches
Nassau County
Garden City, 13 inches
Syosset, 15.3 inches
West Hempstead, 14.5 inches
Suffolk County
Islip, 16 inches
Manorville, 14 inches
Smithtown, 15 inches
Westchester County
Armonk, 18.5 inches
Harrison, 24 inches
Irvington, 20 inches
Montrose, 19 inches
Mount Kisco, 15 inches
Mount Vernon, 21.5 inches
Rye, 22.5 inches
White Plains, 22.5 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 16 inches
Mahopac, 14 inches
Putnam Valley, 15.5 inches
Dutchess County
Amenia, 18 inches
East Fishkill, 20 inches
Poughquag, 16 inches
Red Hook, 12 inches
Wingdale, 16 inches
Orange County
Highland Mills, 18 inches
Middletown, 18 inches
New Windsor, 16 inches
Rockland County
Monsey, 22 inches
Nanuet, 17.5 inches
Spring Valley, 21 inches
Stony Point, 18 inches
Sullivan County
Neversink, 16 inches
Ulster County
Plattekill, 15 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport, 15 inches
Danbury, 19 inches
Greenwich, 13.5 inches
Monroe, 14.5 inches
New Canaan, 14 inches
Stamford, 13.5 inches
Litchfield County
Litchfield, 11 inches
New Haven County
New Haven, 15.2 inches
North Haven, 16.5 inches
West Haven, 15 inches
Waterbury, 12.5 inches
Hartford County
West Hartford, 11.5 inches
East Hartford, 14.5 inches
Windsor, 10.5 inches
Massachusetts
Franklin County
East Hawley, 17 inches
Greenfield, 8.5 inches
Hampden
Chicopee, 10 inches
West Springfield, 12 inches
Westfield, 12.5 inches
Hampshire
Granby, 10.5 inches
North Amherst, 9.5 inches
Worcester
Grafton, 18 inches
Worcester, 14 inches
