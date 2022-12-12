How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Region

A quick-moving storm season brought the first accumulating snowfall to the region.
Here's a look at some snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service and other sources as of Monday morning, Dec. 12.
If you don't see your town listed, post the total in a comment.
New York
Manhattan
Central Park, Trace
Queens
LaGuardia Airport, 0.4 inches
Nassau County
Manhasset Hills, 0.3 inches
Suffolk County
North Babylon, 0.4 inches
Islip Airport, 0.4 inches
West Islip, 0.2 inches
Rockland County
Chestnut Ridge, 2.1 inches
Orange County
Monroe 3.5 inches
Westchester
Westchester County Airport, White Plains, 2 inches
New Rochelle, 1.1 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 3.5 inches
Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie, 3.6 inches
Millbrook, 3.6 inches
Hopewell Junction, 4.2 inches
Red Hook, 4.5 inches
Ulster County
Kingston, 3 inches
Saugerties, 5 inches
Greene County
Catskill, 5 inches
Albany County
Albany, 6 inches
Saratoga County
Ballston Spa, 6 iches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
New Canaan, 3 inches
New Fairfield, 3.3 inches
Ridgefield, 3.5 inches
Bridgeport, 0.8 inches
Hartford County
West Hartford, 5.2 inches
Litchfield County
Torrington, 5.2 inches
Middlesex County
Clinton, 1.7 inches
New Haven County
Hamden, 3.6 inches
East North Haven, 3 inches
New London County
Groton, 2.3 inches
Tolland County
Vernon, 4 inches
Windham County
Killingley, 4.5 inches
