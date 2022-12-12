How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Region

A quick-moving storm season brought the first accumulating snowfall to the region.

Here's a look at some snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service and other sources as of Monday morning, Dec. 12.

If you don't see your town listed, post the total in a comment.

New York

Manhattan

Central Park, Trace

Queens

LaGuardia Airport, 0.4 inches

Nassau County

Manhasset Hills, 0.3 inches

Suffolk County

North Babylon, 0.4 inches

Islip Airport, 0.4 inches

West Islip, 0.2 inches

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge, 2.1 inches

Orange County

Monroe 3.5 inches

Westchester

Westchester County Airport, White Plains, 2 inches

New Rochelle, 1.1 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 3.5 inches

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 3.6 inches

Millbrook, 3.6 inches

Hopewell Junction, 4.2 inches

Red Hook, 4.5 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 3 inches

Saugerties, 5 inches

Greene County

Catskill, 5 inches

Albany County

Albany, 6 inches

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa, 6 iches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

New Canaan, 3 inches

New Fairfield, 3.3 inches

Ridgefield, 3.5 inches

Bridgeport, 0.8 inches

Hartford County

West Hartford, 5.2 inches

Litchfield County

Torrington, 5.2 inches

Middlesex County

Clinton, 1.7 inches

New Haven County

Hamden, 3.6 inches

East North Haven, 3 inches

New London County

Groton, 2.3 inches

Tolland County

Vernon, 4 inches

Windham County

Killingley, 4.5 inches

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.