North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Hot Stuff: Here's When You'll Really Feel The Heat This Weekend

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Heat indices will hit 100 degrees in much of the region this weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at high temperatures for Saturday, July 18. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Heat will be on the increase on Sunday, July 19. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas covered by heat advisories. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Get set for a prolonged period of heat and humidity as temperatures will soar into the upper 90s with heat indices hitting 100 degrees or more over the weekend.

Saturday, July 18 will feature above-normal temps with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s across eastern New York, Connecticut and western New England. 

Heat indices Saturday are forecast to be mostly in the lower 90s, but could reach 95 in a few spots, the National Weather Service said.

The heat and humidity will be on the increase for the second half of the weekend.

Heat indices will climb to the upper 90s on Sunday, July 19, which will also be a sunny day, before reaching around 100 on Monday, July 20, which will be partly sunny.

Heat advisories are in effect for most of the region from noon Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the advisory states. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. 

"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. 

"Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. 

"To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. 

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency. Call 911."

The heat and humidity probably continue into Tuesday, July 21 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

